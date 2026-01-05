Ursuline Sister Paul Marie Greenwell of Maple Mount dies at 90

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Paul Marie Greenwell died Jan. 3 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 90 and in her 73rd year of religious life.

Sister Greenwell, a native of New Haven, Ky., served the Archdiocese of Louisville as a teacher at the old St. Michael School in Fairfield. She also ministered in the Diocese of Owensboro and in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

She also served at the motherhouse as an assistant to the archivist and in transportation.

She is survived by two sisters, Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Margaret Marie Greenwell and Janice Newton, nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Jan. 7 at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.