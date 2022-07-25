Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Sara Marie Gomez died July 24 in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 78 and was in her 60th year of religious life.

Sister Gomez, a native of Gobernador, N.M., served in the ministry of education. She taught at St. Denis School in Louisville and at St. Charles School, St. Charles Junior High School and Marion County High School in Lebanon, Ky. She also taught in Daviess County and spent 26 years serving in N.M.

Sister Gomez is survived by her siblings Louie Gomez of Farmington, N.M., and Bart Gomez of Covington, La.; nieces and nephews; and members of her religious community. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Lila Gomez; and her siblings Juan Gomez III and Melesia Atchley.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount St. Joseph. Visitation will begin July 27 at 4 p.m. Burial will be in New Mexico at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.