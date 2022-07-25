Sister of Charity of Nazareth Martha Discher, formerly Sister Louis Mary, died July 21 in Louisville. She was 94 and had been an SCN for 64 years.

Sister Burns, a native of Louisville, served in educational and health care ministries in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught biology and English at Mercy Academy. She also served as the administrator at St. Joseph Infirmary and as a senior hospital administrator for the Kentucky Department of Health.

She served as a teaching director for Kentuckiana Metroversity and a children’s services specialist at Central State Hospital before serving in leadership at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

Sister Discher was elected to a five-year term as regional administrator of the SCNs in the Louisville area and was chair of the SCN Health Commission. She also traveled to Mokama, India, to help the sisters transition to a new hospital.

Upon retirement, Sister Discher volunteered with local parishes and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Motherhouse. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery. The funeral will be available to watch online at https://nazareth.org/live.​​

Memorial gifts may be sent to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.