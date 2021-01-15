Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Rose Marie Craycroft dies at 97

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Rose Marie Craycroft, formerly Sister Mary Clarence, died Jan. 13 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 97 and in her 79th year of religious life.

Sister Craycroft, a native of New Haven, Ky., ministered in education and family ministry in Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Columba School from 1945 to 1952, St. Bartholomew School from 1952 to 1955 and St. Denis School from 1969 to 1973.

Sister Craycroft also served as a secretary and bookkeeper at St. Christopher Church in Radcliff, Ky.

She served in family ministry in New Haven, Ky., from 1988 to 2001.

Sister Craycroft is survived by siblings Father B. Leo Craycroft of Radcliff, Edward Craycroft of Louisville and Mary Josephine Blandford of Louisville, as well as nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated Jan. 18 at Mount Saint Joseph with burial to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.