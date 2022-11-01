Bulletin Board Nov. 3, 2022 — Gold Mass for scientists set for Nov. 7 

A Gold Mass, which honors scientists, science educators and students of science, will be celebrated Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2913 Pindell Ave. A meal and panel presentation will follow in the Marteen Room at the church.

All who have an interest in the relationship between faith and science are invited to attend the Mass, which will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre.

Services and Devotions

The Marian Center will offer 25 hours of prayer for bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated religious, seminarians and vocations during National Vocation Awareness Week. Daily Mass will be held at 10 a.m. and benediction at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 7-11 at the Marian Center, 165 Sears Ave. For more information, call 899-5125.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Ascension Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Dr. All are welcome.

“Sabbath Moments: Spirituality of the Heart” — a morning of prayerful reflection offered by the Angela Merici Center — will be Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will be offered in person at the Motherhouse in the Social Room, 3115 Lexington Road, and via Zoom.

To register, contact the center at 896-3945 or amc@ursulineslou.org by Nov. 10. Indicate whether you will attend in person or via Zoom. The cost is $10.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, is hosting its next Special Disciples of Jesus Mass Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children.

A light reception will follow Mass in the Parish Hall Hospitality Room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 426-1588, ext. 344 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Wedding Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage will be celebrated Nov. 20 at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The liturgy will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Retreats

St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., is hosting its 19th Koinonia Retreat Nov. 11, 12, and 13. The retreat begins Friday at 5 p.m. with dinner and concludes Sunday afternoon; participants go home each night.

The fee is $40, which covers meals and other materials. For information or to register, contact Jason Sizemore at 377-4330 or sizemj@gmail.com. Register online at https://bit.ly/3qkuxew.

Support Groups

DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays — a seminar to help those going through a divorce navigate upcoming holidays — will be offered Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. A donation of $5 is appreciated. For information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing), a support group for those whose loved ones (family or friends) have died from substance use disorder or addiction,​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

The next meeting will be Nov. 9. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

Nazareth Home’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ann Dreisbach, charity court program manager, at 459-9681, ext. 4101, or adreisbach@nazhome.org.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Volunteer Opportunities

A Multifaith Blood Drive, part of the Festival of Faiths, will be Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St. It is sponsored by the Center for Interfaith Relations, American Red Cross and the Muhammad Ali Center. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code FOF or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Cranksgiving — an annual food drive and bike ride — will be Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at Willow Park, 1402 Willow Ave. Participants will meet at the park and be assigned a food item to purchase from a nearby grocery store.

Food collected will benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. For more information and to register, visit www.cranksgiving.org/directory/louisville-ky-2/.

Organizations

St. Martin’s Brotherhood, a Catholic fraternal group that originated at St. Martin of Tours Church, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a special Mass at 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church, 639 S. Shelby St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside and Father Paul Beach, pastor of St. Martin, will concelebrate.

The brotherhood was founded by German Catholic men at St. Martin to assist widows and orphans, as well as members in need. Today, members hold fundraisers for local charities and scholarships.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville will host its next luncheon Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Attorney Cheryl Bruner will speak on estate planning. Cost for members is $12 and $15 for others.

The St. Serra Club promotes religious vocations. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Arts

St. Peter the Apostle Church’s choir will present a music festival, “Sing Out a Song: A Celebration of Sacred Song,” Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. The festival will feature musicians from the region, the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville Choir and the St. Peter the Apostle Choir.

The Kelty Endowed Organ Concert Series, hosted by the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St., presents Augustinian Father Pedro Sanchez for a concert Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. Father Sanchez is the organist at the Monastery of El Escorial in Madrid, Spain.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St. Father Joel Rogers, of the Fathers of Mercy, will speak on the prayer of the humble.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

Here and There

St. Ignatius Martyr Church’s Eagle’s chicken dinner will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the parish, 1816 Rangeland Road. The cost is $10 for a quarter chicken and $12 for a half chicken. There will be a dine-in and a carry-out option.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their November Card Party for a Cause Nov. 8 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the 1st Div. Police Auxiliary. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The St. Francis Xavier Church Women’s Club in Mount Washington, Ky., is hosting its annual Glimmers of Christmas Arts & Craft Show Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the church’s youth group, Little Way Pregnancy Center, Eastern Kentucky flood victims and other causes.

Alumni

The Flaget Alumni Association monthly meeting and luncheon will be Nov. 9 at noon at the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane. The meeting will serve as the annual charities awards luncheon and will honor 25 charities. Lunch will be $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The 1972 class of Bishop David High School will host its 50-year reunion on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Buds Tavern, 9119 Galene Dr. All alumni, former teachers and those associated with the school at that time are invited.

Education and Enrichment

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. Upcoming classes are:

“Sacred Listening: Creating space in the classroom to sustain difficult conversations,” Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in St. Michael Church’s community room, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

“Underground to Official: The Councils of Jerusalem, Nicaea, Constantinople,” Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. online via Zoom.

“Renewing our relationship with the Eucharist: What does it mean to live the real presence of Christ in our homes, parish communities and classrooms?” Nov. 15, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky.

Overview of catechetical ministry part II, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in St. Paul Church’s Hillary Hall, 6901 Dixie Highway.

Each class is $10. To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. View the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/.