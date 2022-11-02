Archdiocese receives donation from Kosair Charities

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Catholic Schools has received a $22,046 grant from Kosair Charities to support its “ChildHelp Speak Up, Be Safe” program.

The program is for kindergarten through eighth-grade students and helps them “prevent, interrupt and speak up about various types of child abuse,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Mary Beth Bowling.

The funding is part of $1.3 million in donations Kosair has made to 19 community organizations. The donation was announced during a news conference Oct. 27.

According to a news release from Kosair Charities, the funding “allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention training sessions, engage parents through self-care workshops and support groups, host events that promote strengthening families, and advocate for those without a voice.”

Bowling said the archdiocese’s grant allotment funds materials for the “Speak Up, Be Safe” program. The amount is based on the cost per elementary school student. Since the 2017 school year, the Kosair Charities Face It Movement grant has awarded more than $135,000 to the archdiocese.

“We are indebted to Kosair for their partnership in making sure students are supported and knowledgeable about the difficult topic of child abuse,” said Bowling.