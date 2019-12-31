Ursuline Sister Clara Reid, an educator, dies at 80

Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph Clara Reid died Dec. 29. She was 80 and had been an Ursuline sister for 60 years.

Sister Reid, a native of Holy Cross, Ky., served as an educator for 50 years ministering in Albuquerque, N.M., and Grants, N.M., Owensboro, Ky., and Mayfield, Ky.

She is survived by her siblings Carolyn Downs of Louisville, Ky., Bernadette Bryan of New Haven, Ky., Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid and Helman Reid of Loretto, Ky., nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST Jan 1. at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Visitation at Mount Saint Joseph will be at 4 p.m. CST Jan. 2 followed by a wake service at 6:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at Mount Saint Joseph.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.