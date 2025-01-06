Ursuline Sister Antonine Biven, a music teacher, dies at 96

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Antonine Biven died Dec. 28 at Nazareth Home Clifton. She was 96 and in her 77th year of religious life.

Sister Biven, a native of Louisville, graduated from the former Ursuline Academy and entered the Ursuline Sisters at age 19. She received her bachelor’s degree from the former Ursuline College, as well as a master’s from Notre Dame University and a master’s from Loyola University New Orleans.

Sister Biven taught music at St. Raphael, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Francis of Assisi and Sacred Heart Model schools, as well as at the former St. Therese and the former St. Helen schools. She also taught in Mississippi and South Carolina.

She also served in pastoral ministry and music ministry at the former St. Mary Church in Bullitt County and the former St. Helen Church and in music ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

She also served on the Ursuline leadership team, at Project Women (now Family Scholar House) and Marian Home.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews and members of the Ursuline community.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. A vigil service will take place at 3:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Jan. 10 in the Ursuline Motherhouse chapel followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Donor Relations Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.