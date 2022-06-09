The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville communications team recently won several awards for its video, writing, design and social media work from the Associated Church Press and Religion Communicators Council.

Bernie Mudd-White and Kathy Williams are the two-person communications team for the Ursuline Sisters.

According to a news release, during a May 11 award ceremony sponsored by The Religion Communicators Council, Mudd-White was given a DeRose-Hinkhouse Category Award for his video prayer service entitled “Creation.” Williams received an Award of Merit for two articles she wrote for DOME magazine, the Ursuline Sisters’ publication.

The Associated Church Press Award ceremony May 12 honored Williams for the 2020-2021 annual report for the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville “Change—Challenge—Creativity,” which she designed and edited. They also gave her an Award of Excellence in the Awareness/Advocacy Campaign in Social Media category for her social media campaign to support “God is on your side.”