Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville contributed $211,558 to the 69th WHAS Crusade for Children, topping the list of organizations and companies that contribute to the annual telethon. Parishioners helped the telethon reach $5,133,684.69.

A second collection to benefit the children’s charity was taken up May 28 and 29 in parishes around the archdiocese.

During the 2022 collection, the top three parish collections in Jefferson County came from St. Margaret Mary Church, which collected $10,058; St. Albert the Great Church with $8,225; and Holy Trinity Church with $7,780.

The top three contributors outside of Jefferson County were Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, which collected $13,167; St. James Church in Elizabethtown with $8,204 and St. Augustine Church in Lebanon with $3,607.

All the proceeds benefit children with special needs and the agencies, hospitals and schools that serve them, according to the crusade’s website, https://www.whascrusade.org/.