Ursuline Associates to host ‘Come and See’ events

The Louisville Ursuline Associates will host “Come and See” events from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road, on April 27 and May 18.

Ursuline Associates are lay Christian women and men who join the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in prayer, mutual support and service, according to an announcement from the Ursulines. “Together they seek to deepen their lives of prayer and service as followers of Jesus in the spirit and tradition of St. Angela Merici, foundress of the Ursuline Sisters,” the announcement said.

The information sessions will include prayer and fellowship and an opportunity to learn about the lay community.

For more information or to register, contact Jane Cruthirds, Lauren Hitron or Lisa Steiner at associates@ursulineslou.org.