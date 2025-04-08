Upcoming appeal to help sustain more than 70 mission dioceses in the US

An usher took up a collection during Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in the Kensington section of Brooklyn, N.Y., April 7. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have asked the Catholic faithful to support mission dioceses that need assistance to sustain basic ministries. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

By OSV News

Donations to the annual Catholic Home Missions Appeal will help support more than 70 “home mission dioceses” in the U.S., as well as its current and former territories, the U.S. bishops announced.

More than one-third (35%) of the total number of dioceses in the U.S. are considered “home mission dioceses,” which are often in rural areas with small Catholic populations, or are communities that otherwise struggle economically. The U.S. bishops’ Catholic Home Missions program helps these areas with financial support to provide basic pastoral services such as Mass, the sacraments, religious education, and ministry training for priests, deacons and lay people.

“Right here in the United States, we have dioceses that need help providing pastoral care. Whether it is assistance to Chaldean Catholic refugees, supporting the ministry of catechists in rural dioceses, offering help to pregnant women in need, or guiding victims of domestic violence to proper counseling and support, the support offered to home mission dioceses epitomize the love of Christ,” Bishop Chad W. Zielinski of New Ulm, Minnesota, said in an April 7 news release.

In 2025, about $8.1 million in grants are supporting essential ministries in mission dioceses, the news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said.

Many dioceses will collect donations for the Catholic Home Missions Appeal at masses on the weekend of April 26-27, although some may have different dates. Those who wish to support the appeal with an online contribution can also donate at #iGiveCatholicTogether.

Bishop Zielinski, who is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions, encouraged the faithful to consider the challenges mission dioceses face in the U.S. and to give generously to support their ministries.

“Catholics in home mission dioceses are profoundly grateful for the assistance that other Catholics offer. Whatever our difficulties, most of us are blessed with the means to share with sisters and brothers whose need is greater than our own,” Bishop Zielinski said.

More information on the Catholic Home Missions Appeal on the U.S. bishops’ website: https://www.usccb.org/committees/catholic-home-missions.