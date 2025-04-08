Holy Angels dedicates Lourdes Grotto on school property

Dominican Father Zachary Sexton and Father of Mercy James Walling imparted their priestly blessings at the dedication of the Lourdes Grotto at Holy Angels Academy on March 25. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Angels Academy, 12201 Old Henry Road, dedicated a newly constructed Lourdes Grotto on the school’s property on the feast of the Annunciation, March 25, following a school Mass. At the dedication, students, faculty, staff and school guests prayed the rosary.

“Students are already making frequent visits to Our Lady at the grotto, praying the rosary, asking for her and St. Bernadette’s intercession,” said headmaster Michael Swearingen. The addition “allows our school community to deepen its relationship with our Blessed Lord through the Blessed Virgin Mary,” he added.