University of Louisville’s Trager Institute honors elders for ‘optimal aging’

The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute honored 50 men and women aged 85 and older for “optimal aging,” a distinction that recognizes them as models for older adults.

The honorees are recognized for aging well in one or more of the following areas: physical, spiritual, social, civic and creative.

Among the honorees are two retired Archdiocese of Louisville priests, an Ursuline Sister and three individuals who have served in the Catholic community. Following are biographical sketches provided in their nominations for the distinction.

Father James Mudd is a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville. He has served as a priest for 60 years. In addition to serving as a parish priest, he ministered to couples and served as a chaplain. In retirement, Father Mudd serves as a senior priest at St. Gabriel Church and as a consultant for marriage ministry. He remains active in the community by providing sacramental services to neighbors and serving families at Fern Creek Funeral Home.

Father Roy Stiles is a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville. He was ordained in 1963 and served as a pastor, teacher, chaplain and administrator. He also served as vicar for senior priests. Father Stiles continues his ministry by celebrating Mass at Nazareth Home and administering the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. He is an avid cyclist who stays active all year.

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Jo Ann Jansing ministered in education for 37 years, starting as a teacher at St. Ann School and later teaching chemistry at Indiana University Southeast. She also served her community in leadership. She currently volunteers at Shively Area Ministries and serves the residents of Nazareth Home as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion and as a driver.

Mary Inez Mitchell is an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She is a homemaker who raised 10 children. She is a lung cancer survivor and has been cancer-free for 11 years. She plays bingo in the community every Wednesday and cards with her family every Sunday.

Loueva Moss is an active member of Christ the King Church. She served for 33 years as a school nurse and in public health. Moss is a member of the Shawnee Neighborhood Association and serves on the board of directors of the Shawnee Christian Health Center. She has been a bowler for close to 30 years and participates in the Silver Sneakers fitness program.

Julia Wales serves as cantor and eucharistic minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She is her granddaughter's legal guardian. Wales has been a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary for more than 50 years and at one time served as Grand Lady. She also mentors younger members. She "faithfully" attends the Lady Cards' games.

The Gold Standard for Optimal Aging Award Ceremony was held earlier this year at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

The Trager Institute is a non-profit affiliated with the University of Louisville. The institute is a “hub of life-long wellness and learning that improves the lives of older adults and transforms our understanding of healthcare,” according to its website.