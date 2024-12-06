Trinity will induct six into hall of fame at Dec. 12 event

Trinity High School will honor six individuals who have made significant contributions to the life of Trinity at the school’s annual Hall of Fame dinner Dec. 12.

According to the school, Hall of Fame inductees must have a record of acknowledged leadership in his or her chosen field or community and of outstanding stewardship to Trinity, measured in time, talent and treasure. They should also have a record of outstanding performance and distinguished achievements either while employed by Trinity or as a Trinity student.

The Trinity Hall of Fame inductees for 2024 are:

David Aberli, a graduate of the class of 1975, served at Trinity for 38 years. He taught math and theology, coached baseball and served as head basketball coach. From 2000-2016, he served as director of students.

Joe Bryant, a graduate of the class of 1975, played on the Trinity football team for four years, winning the state championship in 1972 and 1973. He taught at Trinity for 38 years, co-founded the Rockin’ freshman orientation and the Shamrock Bass Classic fishing tournament.

Ken Conliffe, a member of the class of 1963, earned a law degree from the University of Louisville’s Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. He served in the U.S. Navy and later entered private legal practice. He was elected as a circuit judge and served until his retirement in 2011.

Greg Metry, a member of the class of 1977, co-chaired “Dads in the Hood,” a Texas-based initiative to raise community awareness of the role of fathers. He also served at Project SOAR (Stand Out Among the Rest), a program that mentors boys from single-parent homes. Metry is the creator of Colon Cancer Real Talk, designed to empower individuals diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

F. Scott Scinta, a graduate of the class of 1977, is an artist whose work is featured in the permanent collections of the Ringling College of Art and Design, the Indiana State Museum and the University of Kentucky Basketball Museum. He worked for 27 years at Naiser Design and is the co-founder of Smashgraphix, a design and publishing company.



Tony Vanetti, a member of the class of 1987, is a broadcaster who started his career at WQMF radio station. He also worked in sports radio, as a field reporter for WHAS 11 and as a part-time host of “Great Day Live.” He was also co-host of the “Tony and Dwight Show” on WHAS Radio.