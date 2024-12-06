Sister of Charity of Nazareth Maguerite “Peggy” Fowkes, a teacher and librarian, dies at 90

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Marguerite “Peggy” Fowkes, formerly Sister Richard Maria, died Nov. 28. She was 90 and in her 67th year of religious life.

Sister Fowkes, a native of Boston, ministered as a teacher and librarian in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Ohio.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a librarian at St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., and at St. Pius X and Our Lady of Mount Carmel schools in Louisville.

She also served her community as a driver, served in home health in Massachusettes and accompanied sisters who were ill.

She is survived by her sisters Maureen Tolson (Martin), Eileen Crimmins (Philip), Bernadette Moran (Michael), her brothers, Gerard (Gertrude), Richard (Mary Locke), and her sister-in-law Ethel Fowkes and members of her community.

The wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in St. Vincent de Paul. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Mass will be livestreamed at nazareth.org/live.