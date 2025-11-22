Trinity to induct eight into Hall of Fame

Trinity High School will honor eight individuals at the school’s annual Hall of Fame Dinner on Dec. 16. The inductees have “made significant contributions to the life of Trinity,” said a press release from the school.

The inductees for 2025 are:

Mike Chancellor, class of 1975, served at Trinity for 42 years as a teacher, coach of multiple sports and a moderator for various student activities. He is also part of the group that established Trinity’s Traditional Program for students with learning differences.

Greg DeMuth, class of 1981, has served in executive leadership at First Financial Bank, Republic Bank and German American Bank. He also has held board roles with the Trinity Alumni Association, Bellarmine University Board of Trustees and Catholic Education Foundation, among others.

Kenneth Ellenbrand, an honorary member of the class of 2007, served Trinity for 34 years as a teacher and coach. He led Trinity to its first state wrestling championship in 1989 and helped the football team secure 17 state titles.

Tim Hourigan, class of 1975, served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer of The Home Depot. He also served on the Bellarmine University Board of Trustees.

Tony Lococo served as a teacher at Trinity for 42 years. Lococo moderated the “Shamrock” yearbook and “ECHO” newspaper, overseeing 32 yearbooks and 38 consecutive years of “ECHOs.” He also served as speech team coach, co-moderator of “The Axiom” literary magazine and as chair of the English and communications and performing arts departments. In 2016, he became the first teacher inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Patrick J. McDaniel, class of 1961, served in the Air Force before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He then served at the Sandia National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy lab, and at the U.S. Satellite Assessment Center, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory. He also served for 40 years as an adjunct professor of nuclear engineering at the University of New Mexico, where he remains a research professor. He is a long-term donor to Trinity’s financial aid fund.

Stephen F. Schuster, valedictorian of the class of 1961, graduated from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, serving as editor-in-chief of the Law Review. He also served as president of the Young Lawyers Club and later The Law Club and was elected to the College of Trial Attorneys. He is a founding member of the Trinity High School Foundation and served as foundation president for several years. He has also served as legal counsel for the school.



Richard Sherman, a graduate of the school’s 1953 inaugural freshman class, served in the U.S. Army before serving with his brother as third-generation owners of Vendome Copper and Brass Works, Inc., which produces equipment for the bourbon industry. In 2005, the Elmore Sherman Family of Vendome Copper and Brass was inducted into the Bourbon Hall of Fame. Sherman has supported Trinity in its fundraising.