Prayer service for peace and justice honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The congregation sang before a prayer service honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By Mary-Catherine Kinslow

Record Staff Writer

A commemorative prayer service promoting “peace and justice” was held in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Louisville’s Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 17.

Father William Bowling, pastor of Holy Name and St. Martin de Porres churches, led the service organized by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry.

Father Bowling introduced the history of the event in his homily, noting, “In 1986, the Archdiocese of Louisville began this tradition of prayer for the work of peace and justice in our community by honoring the legacy of Dr. King. We gather on this 40th anniversary, recognizing that our prayer, and our work for peace and justice in our archdiocese and in our world must continue.”

In a call-and-response, Father Bowling reminded the congregation that “faith without works is dead,” and they echoed his words back to him. He tied this to King’s calls to action — a common theme throughout King’s ministry.

The first reading and Gospel chosen for the prayer service highlighted biblical calls to action. The readings placed an emphasis on peace and justice, respectively.

Members of the congregation read the prayers of the faithful in several languages, showing that differences in culture should be celebrated. Participants included Maria Carmen Vegas (Spanish), Beena Thomas (Malayam), Rita Ward (English), Mylon Cox (English), Hoon Choi (Korean), Tony Mathis (English), Ms. Alison Nguyen (Vietnamese).

The Liturgy of the Word began with a reading from the third chapter of Colossians: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly … singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs with gratitude in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

The congregation embodied Colossians’ musical call to peaceful action through choral pieces, including songs such as “We Have Come into This House,” followed by a drum call, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “Unity.” Audience participation echoed through the cathedral.

The youth of St. Martin de Porres Church’s Catholic Dance Ministry also showcased their talents during the service.

Young dancers from St. Martin de Porres Church shared their talents with prayer service attendees.

The Gospel reading from Matthew, chapter 5 prompted attendees to consider what faith-fueled justice looks like.

“I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your heavenly Father, for he makes his sun rise on the bad and the good, and causes rain to fall on the just and the unjust.”

Father Bowling’s homily further expanded on these biblical callings.

“Today as we reflect on the ideals of peace and justice in a broken and divided world, we gather in this cathedral to align ourselves more closely with what God wants of us.” — Father William Bowling

“In our own lifetimes, the long struggle for peace and justice — as it affects people from different races, cultures and language groups — has seen its share of triumphs, where we have rejoiced in unity,” he said. “And our hearts have been broken when we, or people we know and love, have experienced discrimination, oppression, and even violence. …Today, as we reflect on the ideals of peace and justice in a broken and divided world, we gather in this cathedral to align ourselves more closely with what God wants of us.”

Father Bowling went on to remind the congregation of the prophet Isaiah. Isaiah, chapter 42, mentions justice three times, he noted.

“He shall bring forth justice to the nations. …He establishes justice on the earth. … I, the Lord, have called you for the victory of justice,” said Father Bowling, adding, justice is a key component of God’s plan for us.

“The world around us tends to define justice more as a punishment for crimes committed, but punishment is the human idea of justice, as a deterrent for bad or wrong behavior. But, my dear friends, this is not exactly God’s idea of justice,” he said.

Father Bowling called on the congregation to consider God’s idea of justice: the human “restoration of right relationships” with God and with one another. Apart from God’s idea of justice, it is not possible to “respond to the challenges of our age,” he said.

In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” Father Bowling said, asking, “How do we make that practical?”

Members of the congregation joined in the closing hymn, “Unity”.

He proposed “three essential works of justice to transform our hearts, and our culture, and our world.” They are:

Prayer — It is essential to pray together, and not only in our own minds and hearts. Reconciliation — “We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love,” he said quoting King. Communion — Especially communion with one another. This gives us the capacity to truly love one another. For communion to be lived out, people must do works of “loving service,” he said.

“Prayer, reconciliation and communion have profound implications for us all,” said Father Bowling. It is “in these works of justice that the holy one, the mighty one, the savior of the world is revealed through his Christ and his church gathered together.”

In closing, Father Bowling added, “For 40 years we have gathered in this archdiocese to commemorate Dr. King and to pray for peace and justice in our hearts, in our nation and in our world. Let us not grow tired nor be deterred until this dream becomes our lived reality.”