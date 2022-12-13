Trinity inducts six into hall of fame

Trinity High School honored six individuals at the school’s annual Hall of Fame dinner today, Dec. 15.

Each year, individuals who have made significant contributions to the school are honored with induction into the Hall of Fame.

“The inductees for 2022 are very worthy of the honor,” said a press release from the school. “Some taught at Trinity for decades and were respected by their peers. A few have worked or been heavily involved with Trinity. All have had an impact on students.”

The Trinity Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 are:

Joe Bobrowski began his career at Trinity as a physics and physical science teacher in 1976. During his 36-year career at Trinity, he also served as director of students, assistant principal, chair of the science and counseling departments and coordinator of the vocational-technical program offered in the 1970s and 1980s.

John A. Brenzel, a member of the class of 1958 who died in August, was the founder of the Trinity High School Foundation and the Trinity High School Board of Directors, serving as chair. He worked in the banking industry for 40 years and served on the boards of various corporate and nonprofit organizations including House of Ruth, United Way Shelbyville, Bellarmine University, the Notre Dame Club of Kentucky, Our Lady of Peace and Audubon Hospitals and the Transit Authority of River City.

Brian V. Otero, an attorney and member of the class of 1981, excelled in academics at Trinity and was a four-year member of the speech and debate team, helping the team win a state championship his freshman year.

Joey Porter, a member of the class of 1978, served at Trinity for 35 years as a teacher in the theology department, a basketball coach and a moderator of various clubs and activities. Porter also served as vice president for school advancement, overseeing marketing, public relations, enrollment and alumni relations.

Steve Stallings, a member of the class of 1981, established the Stallings Family Memorial Scholarship at Trinity in memory of his father, Robert Stallings, a graduate of the class of 1960, and his cousin James Stalling, a graduate of the class of 1996. While at Trinity, he was a four-year member of the golf team, playing on the 1979 and 1980 state championship teams. He is the owner and operator of Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill.

Dave Wilson, a member of the class of 1975, created the Wilson Family Scholarship for the Arts at Trinity and is a supporter of the theater department and campus ministry. He has worked in the beverage industry for 40 years, including serving as the global president and COO of Patron Spirits.