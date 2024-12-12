Trimmed tree at Calvary Cemetery helps recall deceased loved ones at Christmas

Bridget Lampton, a member of Mary Queen of Peace Church, hung an ornament in memory of her late father, Pat Lampton, on the tree of Remembrance at Calvary Cemetery Dec. 6. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

















Despite the temperature hovering right at 32 degrees, hundreds of people gathered outdoors at Calvary Cemetery Dec. 6 to trim the Tree of Remembrance and join in prayer for their loved ones who have passed away.

Bridget Lampton, a member of Mary Queen of Peace Church, and her sister Robin Lampton hung a special ornament in memory of their father, Pat, who died on Feb. 7, 2018.

“This is a really good tribute,” said Bridget Lampton, noting that they hung an ornament shaped like his favorite car, a Volkswagen Beetle.

Her sister added, “He loved Christmas.”

Bennye Middleton dedicated a Christmas ornament to her late husband, the Rev. Omer Middleton III, before the lighting of the Tree of Remembrance Dec. 6 at Calvary Cemetery. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The sisters said they will pick up the ornament after Christmas and bring it back next year.

Catholic Cemeteries, an agency of the Archdiocese of Louisville, hosts a special prayer service — with tree trimming and a tree lighting — every Advent. The tradition is meant to help families include their deceased loved ones in the celebration of Advent and Christmas, seasons that are often steeped in family tradition.

On the frigid evening of Dec. 6, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre led the gathering in prayer and in singing “O Come, O come Emmanuel,” before the tree was illuminated.

Branches heavy with ornaments, the fir tree planted near the entrance of Calvary glittered with hundreds of colorful Christmas lights.

Students in the St. Agnes School choir sang Christmas carols while people trimmed the Tree of Remembrance Dec. 6 at Calvary Cemetery. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

While some families bring special ornaments, most use spherical glass ornaments provided for free by Catholic Cemeteries. Under a heated white tent, people personalized the ornaments with permanent markers and could pour themselves warm beverages.

Among them was Bennye Middleton, who dedicated an ornament to her husband, the late Rev. Omer L. Middleton III of St. Stephen Baptist Church. He died in October and is entombed at Calvary.

She said it was her first time attending the service and that she was grateful for it.

The event and tree trimming are open to people of all faiths, regardless of where their loved ones are buried.

The public may add ornaments to the tree throughout Advent. They may be collected until Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany. Uncollected ornaments will be buried on the cemetery grounds.