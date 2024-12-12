In times of division, Our Lady of Guadalupe calls all to unity in Christ, bishops say

Women held up an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe during Pope Francis’ weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Nov. 13. Several U.S. bishops released a statement on the eve of the Dec. 12 Our Lady of Guadalupe feast in which they reaffirmed “our unwavering and unqualified recognition of the fact that each and every human life is sacred.” (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Lauretta Brown, OSV News

At a time marked by division, several U.S. bishops wrote Dec. 11 that the patronage of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, is “a powerful reminder that we are all called to be one in Christ Jesus, beginning from the moment of our conception.”

In a reflection released on the eve of the Dec. 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, several committee chairs of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote about the particular significance that “La Virgen” holds for the country in these times — noting that the Virgin Mary, under this title, carries a “special significance” for immigrants as well as the unborn.

“At this time, when some of our brothers and sisters are experiencing fear and anxiety,” they wrote, “we are reminded of the abiding words of Our Lady to Saint Juan Diego: ‘Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety or pain. Am I not here, I who am your Mother? Are you not under my shadow and protection?'”

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated in honor of Mary’s appearance to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in four visions in 1531. After the fourth vision, she left her miraculous image on his tilma, a cloak, which is still venerated to this day in Mexico City.

The reflection — which was authored by Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration; Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, chair of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities; Bishop Eusebio L. Elizondo, auxiliary bishop of Seattle and chair of the Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees, and Travelers; and Bishop Joseph N. Perry, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Chicago and chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism — stated that “throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities.

“With one clear voice, we reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified recognition of the fact that each and every human life is sacred, that all persons are imbued by God with an inviolable dignity, which no earthly power can deny,” they said. “The sinful ideologies of racism and xenophobia are antithetical to these core teachings of our Christian faith. No person formed by and committed to the Gospel of Life can harbor such views in good conscience.”

The FBI released a statement Nov. 15 saying it was “aware of the offensive and racist text messages” being sent across the country, and that it was “evaluating all reported incidents.”

Concluding with a prayer, the bishops called on Our Lady of Guadalupe to bring healing and hope in our times.



“May the same love you radiated in the presence of Saint Juan Diego nearly five hundred years ago penetrate the heart of every man, woman, and child in our nation, creating in each one of us a profound and unrelenting awareness of our shared humanity,” they prayed. “Intercede for us with your Son, Jesus, whom you brought forth from your womb to shine as the Light of the World. Envelop us in the comfort of your mantle, bringing forth the peace, hope, and healing that is so desperately needed in our age.”