Tree of Remembrance ritual recalls loved ones

In 32-degree weather, a crowd of about 400 people gathered around Calvary Cemetery’s Tree of Remembrance for the annual prayer service and tree-lighting Dec. 5.
Families and friends personalized ornaments in memory of their departed loved ones and then hung them from the tree, whose branches were heavy with ornaments by the end of the evening. The St. Patrick Children’s Choir provided a backdrop of Christmas carols.
The annual event provides an opportunity for people to formally remember their loved ones amid the holidays.
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who led the prayer service, told the crowd, “What we do here tonight is something that is incredibly human. It’s human to want some kind of a ritual to remind us, because rituals take over when words really don’t capture everything.”
Families may add their own ornaments to the tree or receive free ornaments to personalize in the Catholic Cemeteries office, located in Calvary Cemetery at 1600 Newburg Road. The tree will remain adorned until Jan. 6.
Families may collect the ornaments before Jan. 6; the cemetery will bury those remaining.