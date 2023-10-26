Traveling war memorial to visit La Grange parish

Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., has hosted an annual fall festival for the past decade. The festival, held on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, offers free meals to veterans and military members, as well as a car show, games, silent auction and raffle.

This year, a new addition to the festivities will be featured.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall, a mobile monument featuring the names of Kentuckians lost during the war, will visit the church’s fall festival.

According to the project website, the monument “will only include the names of the Kentuckians who were killed in action, held as Prisoners of War, and those still Missing in Action on the soil of South Vietnam, North Vietnam seaways and Theater of Operation.”

“This includes over 1,105 Kentuckians who are true Heroes that gave their lives in the Vietnam War for their country and this proud state,” the website says.

The fall festival will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the monument opening an hour earlier at 2 p.m.