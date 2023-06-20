Trappists will host a ‘Come and See’ weekend in September

Trappist monks at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Nelson County, Ky., are inviting men to a “Come and See” weekend in September. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Single Catholic men between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to attend a free “Come and See” weekend with the Trappist monks at the Abbey of Gethsemani Sept. 1 to 4.

The abbey, located in Nelson County, Ky., has been a center of prayer and worship for 175 years.

Participants in the “Come and See” weekend must be Roman Catholic and in good mental and physical health. They will pray the hours with the monks, tour their workplaces and have the opportunity to walk the property.

On Sunday morning, participants will process into the Chapter Room with the monks and hear the abbot’s weekly spiritual talk. There also will be opportunities to “learn how God has worked in the lives of current monks and share your experiences with other men discerning God’s call,” an announcement from the abbey said.

There is no charge or donation for this event; meals and accommodations are included. The abbey will also provide airport and bus pickup in Louisville.Space is limited and participants are encouraged to respond early. Those who are interested may email Father Anton at vocations@monks.org with “Come and See” in the subject line or call 502-549-4116.