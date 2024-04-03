To Hear God’s Call — Why is my son being ‘recruited’ to the priesthood? 

Very Rev. Martin A. Linebach

Often a parent will ask, “Why is my son being ‘recruited’ to the priesthood?”

The simple answer is that no one ever “recruits” men to be priests.

Most often, men approach a priest or the vocation director of a diocese because they feel a call to the priesthood. When they feel a call to the priesthood, they are not sure what do to.

In other cases, a priest, teacher, parishioner, friend or family member may recognize some traits in a young man that could enable them to be a priest. If this is the situation, the person may ask the man if he has ever considered the priesthood.

It is important that we identify and look for the traits that would make someone a good priest. Father Brett Brannen, author of “To Save a Thousand Souls” and “A Priest in the Family,” says there are at least four traits that are necessary to make a good priest: a practicing Catholic, at least average intelligence, psychological and emotional stability and a love of God.

A practicing Catholic would regularly attend Mass, pray and receive the sacraments.

A certain level of intelligence is needed to learn church history, philosophy and theology in seminary, which is equivalent to graduate school. Also, this intelligence will allow them to teach others.

Psychological and emotional stability will allow someone to focus more intently on the needs of the community.

Finally, a love of God will show in their willingness to serve others in the parish and the community.

These traits or a tendency to these traits should give people the impetus to encourage a young person to listen for a call to the priesthood.

If a man does feel a call to the priesthood or expresses interest in the priesthood after someone points out the traits that he possesses, he may need someone to talk to, to understand what he is sensing. Often, he is seeking direction at this point.

Once a young man approaches a priest or the vocation director about feeling a call to the priesthood, a conversation begins. The conversation should start by understanding his background, family life, education, interests, hobbies and work, if any. Over time, other conversations can help dive deeper into what a priest does, the importance of the Eucharist in a priest’s life, reconciliation (from the perspective of the confessor and penitent), preaching and what parish priesthood looks like.

This does not happen quickly, and it allows the man to continue evaluating his draw to the priesthood. Most often this process will take months.

No one will “recruit” someone to be a priest if they have not expressed an interest or shown characteristics that would make a good priest. It would be like trying to turn someone into an accountant who has no interest or skills that would enable them to be a good accountant.

In the same way, God wants dedicated and skilled priests. These don’t come from trying to turn random young men into priests. It comes from the recognition that God is calling them to priesthood and a realization over many months and years of discernment and seminary that they can use their gifts to glorify God in this way.



Father Martin Linebach is the Archdiocese of Louisville’s vicar for vocations and vocations director. For more information on vocations or discernment, contact him at mlinebach@archlou.org.