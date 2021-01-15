Three Kings day celebrated with giveaway at Office of Hispanic Ministry 

Claudia Bejarano, Hispanic services coordinator, left, handed a bag filled with Christmas gifts and winter clothes to Mercedes Sanchez during a giveaway at the Hispanic Ministry Office on the campus of St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, Jan. 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord. About 23 families received gifts and clothing that were donated by Catholic Charities of Louisville. Families also received soup and bread donated by Catholic Charities’ Common Table culinary arts program. The Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord commemorates the visit of the three Wise Men to the Baby Jesus. In some Spanish-speaking countries, the feast day is celebrated with the exchange of gifts and eating a traditional Kings’ cake with family and friends.
(Record Photo By Ruby Thomas)