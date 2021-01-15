Next Archdiocesan Leadership Institute to address racism

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, La., will be the presenter at the next Archdiocesan Leadership Institute. The event will be held virtually on Zoom March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Fabre will deliver a talk on “Witnessing to the dignity of the human person as an antidote to the grave sin of racism.” He will discuss the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ pastoral letter on racism entitled “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love.”

The cost of the presentation is provided by the Addressing Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders Lilly Endowment Grant. To register, contact Linda McLemore at 585-3291 or lmclemore@archlou.org.