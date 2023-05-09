Three-day Pentecost celebration set for May 26-28

This composite photo shows parts of Sulpician Father Peter W. Gray’s artwork “Pentecost” in the chapel at the Theological College in Washington March 17, 2022. (CNS composite; photos by Tyler Orsburn)

“Be Filled with the Holy Spirit,” a three-day Pentecost celebration, including worship and praise, will take place at St. Bartholomew Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road, May 26-28.The celebrations will start with two days of praise and adoration at 7 p.m. May 26-27, said Bob Garvey, a member of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal group sponsoring the event. On May 26, Deacon Tom Roth, who serves as a liaison for the renewal group, will give a presentation entitled “Be Converted.” On May 27, Deacon Roth will present “Be Healed.” The celebration will wrap up on May 28, the feast of Pentecost, when Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will concelebrate a bilingual Mass with Father Pablo Hernández, pastor of St. Bartholomew. The Mass will start at 3 p.m.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal is a movement that started in a “spectacular way” in 1967, said Garvey. A group of young people, who despite being baptized and confirmed, felt something was missing, so they gathered and prayed that God would “activate” the Holy Spirit in them.

The group experienced something similar to that described in the Gospels at the first Pentecost, Garvey said.

“On the feast of Pentecost, the challenge is that all Catholics will open themselves up to” a similar experience where the “gifts of the Holy Spirit we received at baptism and in confirmation will come alive in a new way,” said Garvey.