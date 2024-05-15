Archdiocesan News

The Turtle Derby returns for its 32nd year on May 25

The “slowest 2 minutes in sports” is back again for its 32nd year. 

The Little Sisters of the Poor annual Turtle Derby will be held May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their St. Joseph Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr.The day will feature turtle races, raffles, children’s activities, live music, games and a chicken dinner. Various levels of sponsorship are also available. For more information about the event or being a sponsor, call Tina Contreras at 636-2300 or email dvlouisville@littlesistersofthepoor.org.

