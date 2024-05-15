The Turtle Derby returns for its 32nd year on May 25

Turtles were placed in their starting positions before the Little Sisters of the Poor annual Turtle Derby. (Record File Photo by Jessica Able)

The “slowest 2 minutes in sports” is back again for its 32nd year.

The Little Sisters of the Poor annual Turtle Derby will be held May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their St. Joseph Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr.The day will feature turtle races, raffles, children’s activities, live music, games and a chicken dinner. Various levels of sponsorship are also available. For more information about the event or being a sponsor, call Tina Contreras at 636-2300 or email dvlouisville@littlesistersofthepoor.org.