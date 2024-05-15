Camp Africa Evolve planned June 3 to July 12 at the CEC

Jailyn, a Camp Africa camper, created scenes out of Lego bricks the morning of June 23, 2023. (Record File Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer Camp Africa Evolve from June 3 to July 12 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The six-week program, offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is for students entering first through ninth grades. It will offer academic enrichment opportunities and cultural arts experiences from an Africentric perspective, according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

For more information, contact the Catholic Enrichment Center at 776-0262.