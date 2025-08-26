The Good Steward — Immigration reform respects human dignity

Daniel Conway

The Catholic Church in the United States has actively advocated for immigration reform since the 1970s. The church’s position could not be clearer: Christ has commanded us to “welcome the stranger among us” and to treat every human being with dignity and respect.

Sadly, during the past four decades, our church’s best efforts to address the problems associated with immigration reform have been frustrated as political leaders in Congress and in the White House from both major parties have failed to deliver and/or enforce laws that would provide effective solutions to growing problems with immigration.

Especially since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, debates about immigration have focused almost exclusively on enforcement. The Catholic Church acknowledges the right of sovereign nations to control their borders and to regulate legal immigration, but for several decades now, leaders in the Catholic Church have urged our legislators to pass additional immigration legislation that would reaffirm the centrality of family unity in the immigration system and exemplify respect for the innate value of the human person.

Enforcement of existing laws has been ineffective at best — ranging from the extremes of “open borders” to threats of mass deportation of undocumented people. In the process, hardworking immigrants and their families are denied basic human rights and treated as if they were all criminals, drug dealers or worse.

The Catholic Church’s advocacy efforts extend far beyond the important issue of enforcement. The church also emphasizes many themes that are of longstanding importance to comprehensive immigration reform:

Earned Legalization: An earned legalization program would allow foreign nationals of good moral character who are living in the United States to apply to adjust their status to obtain lawful permanent residence.

Future Worker Program: A worker program to permit foreign‐born workers to enter the country safely and legally would help reduce illegal immigration and the loss of life in the American desert.

Family-based Immigration Reform: Changes in family-based immigration should be made to increase the number of family visas available and reduce family reunification waiting times.

Restoration of Due Process Rights: Due process rights taken away by previous reforms should be restored. For example, the three and 10-year bars to reentry should be eliminated.

Addressing Root Causes: The antidote to the problem of illegal immigration is sustainable economic development in sending countries. In an ideal world, migration should be driven by choice, not necessity.

Recalibrate Enforcement at the Border: The U.S. Catholic Bishops are deeply concerned about indiscriminate enforcement that separates families and uses migrant detention as a deterrence strategy. Any enforcement measures must be targeted, proportional and humane.

True immigration reform means respecting human rights and dignity. It means asking everyone concerned to set aside their disagreements long enough to listen to one another, to discern practical solutions, and to work together to resolve differences and implement programs that serve the best interests of individuals, families and our nation as a whole.

Dan Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.