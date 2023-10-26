Teachers lauded for years of service

Alison Milby, a St. Agnes School teacher celebrating 25 years of teaching, shook hands with chancellor Brian Reynolds during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25 at The Olmsted. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Thanked for the countless “hidden acts of love” they perform daily for their students, teachers celebrating milestone years of service to the Archdiocese of Louisville were honored during an annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25.

The archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools recognized 205 teachers during the luncheon, held at The Olmsted. Educators who have taught for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years in Catholic schools in the archdiocese were recognized.

“We appreciate all those small hidden acts of love,” Vicar General Father Jeffrey P. Shooner told the teachers. “Know that I appreciate and the church appreciates your” dedication to students.

Cindi Baughman, an Assumption High School teacher celebrating 45 years of teaching, received a token of appreciation from Vicar General Father Jeff Shooner during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25 at The Olmsted. Chancellor Brian Reynolds looked on. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Beth Bowling spoke to the educators, as well, reflecting on a quote she said is especially pertinent this year: “Do what is small with love, and love will make it count.”

“You do little things with love every single day and in the lives of our young people; you make it count,” she said. “We want to recognize how you pour out love for your students each and every day.”

She told the educators that they show Jesus’ love to their students through words, actions and deeds.

Wesley Thomas, a Trinity High School teacher celebrating 15 years of teaching, shook hands with Vicar General Father Jeff Shooner during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25 at The Olmsted. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The milestone celebrants have a combined 3,250 years of teaching experience and serve more than 18,500 students in 48 prekindergarten to 12th-grade Catholic schools across seven counties of the archdiocese.

Patricia Perry, a music teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes School, has taught in the archdiocese for 45 years. She said Catholic school teachers “are certainly not in it for the money,” but are in it for the students and their families.

“We’re in it for the kids and their families and we are rewarded for that,” she said following the luncheon. “Because we get a lot of support from our families and if we went to public school we don’t know if we would get that.”

Jinyu Hu, celebrating five years as a teacher, center left, chatted with fellow Sacred Heart Model School teacher Whitnie Hart during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25. Hart celebrated 10 years as an educator. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Teachers honored for their service are:

Carol Carter, a St. Stephen Martyr School teacher celebrating 35 years of teaching, received a token of appreciation from Vicar General Father Jeff Shooner during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25 at The Olmsted. Chancellor Brian Reynolds looked on. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Doris Swenson, a Holy Spirit School teacher celebrating 40 years of teaching, spoke with Father Terry Bradshaw during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25 at The Olmsted. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)