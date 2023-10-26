Teachers lauded for years of service

Thanked for the countless “hidden acts of love” they perform daily for their students, teachers celebrating milestone years of service to the Archdiocese of Louisville were honored during an annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 25.
The archdiocesan Office of Catholic Schools recognized 205 teachers during the luncheon, held at The Olmsted. Educators who have taught for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years in Catholic schools in the archdiocese were recognized.
“We appreciate all those small hidden acts of love,” Vicar General Father Jeffrey P. Shooner told the teachers. “Know that I appreciate and the church appreciates your” dedication to students.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Beth Bowling spoke to the educators, as well, reflecting on a quote she said is especially pertinent this year: “Do what is small with love, and love will make it count.”
“You do little things with love every single day and in the lives of our young people; you make it count,” she said. “We want to recognize how you pour out love for your students each and every day.”
She told the educators that they show Jesus’ love to their students through words, actions and deeds.
The milestone celebrants have a combined 3,250 years of teaching experience and serve more than 18,500 students in 48 prekindergarten to 12th-grade Catholic schools across seven counties of the archdiocese.
Patricia Perry, a music teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes School, has taught in the archdiocese for 45 years. She said Catholic school teachers “are certainly not in it for the money,” but are in it for the students and their families.
“We’re in it for the kids and their families and we are rewarded for that,” she said following the luncheon. “Because we get a lot of support from our families and if we went to public school we don’t know if we would get that.”
Teachers honored for their service are:
45 years
Cindi Baughman, Assumption High School
Joe Bergamini, Mercy Academy
Gina Eberenz, St. Francis of Assisi School
Patricia Perry, Our Lady of Lourdes School
40 years
Anita Brockman, St. Catherine Academy
Theresa McClinton, St. Paul School
Doris Swenson, Holy Spirit School
Kathleen Willenbrink, St. Agnes School
35 years
Susan Adams, St. Gabriel School
Carol Carter, St. Stephen Martyr School
Terri Glotzbach, Holy Angels Academy
Angela Langenkamp, St. Gabriel School
Connie McDowell, Bethlehem High School
Jackie Metry, Assumption High School
Joy Moeller, Assumption High School
Donna Moir, Sacred Heart Academy
Theresa Owens, St. Gabriel School
Tony Scheler, St. Xavier High School
JoEllen Smith, St. Gregory School
30 years
Stephanie Blandford, St. Andrew Academy
Mary Ann Bowman, St. Xavier High School
Diane Darst, Assumption High School
Mary Anne Hauber, Holy Angels Academy
Jana King, Sacred Heart Academy
Lisa Mattmiller, St. Gabriel School
Vince Muchow, St. Albert the Great School
Maggie Osborne, Our Lady of Lourdes School
Laura Probus, Holy Trinity School
Mary Riney, St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Marina Traub, Holy Angels Academy
Rosanna Vessels, St. Xavier High School
Janine Volk, Mercy Academy
Todd Walsh, St. Xavier High School
25 years
Diane Boone, St. Bernard School
Tina Chaput, St. Margaret Mary School
Dawn Deweese, Assumption High School
Suzanne Geiger, St. Martha School
Mara Huston, Bethlehem High School
Jeremy Jackson, Trinity High School
Stacy Johnson, Assumption High School
Karen Johnson, St. James School in Louisville
Susan Key, St. Edward School
Adam Klein, Trinity High School
Wayne Kraus, Trinity High School
Meri Lou Mattingly, Assumption High School
Tom Meagher, Assumption High School
Alison Milby, St. Agnes School
Rebecca Prechtel, Holy Trinity School
Mike Reynolds, St. Xavier High School
Lisa Rohleder, St. Stephen Martyr School
Stephanie Schrader, St. Raphael School
Chad Waggoner, Trinity High School
Alan Wilson, Trinity High School
Laura Wolz, Our Lady of Lourdes School
20 years
Tiffany Bennett, Notre Dame Academy
Susan Bientz, St. Raphael School
Tara Brentzel, St. Mary Academy
Jennifer DeLozier, St. Aloysius School
Marcia Franklin, Sacred Heart Academy
Allison French, St. Albert the Great School
Cathy Giangarra, St. Patrick School
Anna Maria Goss, St. Michael School
Marie Griffin, Sacred Heart Academy
Kathleen Harren, Holy Spirit School
Deborah Hudson, Sacred Heart Academy
Bob Scheler, St. Xavier High School
Beth Shoemaker, Assumption High School
Karen Sirianno, St. Patrick School
Greg Smith, Assumption High School
Susan Snyder, Sacred Heart Model School
Maura Walker, St. Dominic School
Mary Rose Weiter, Holy Cross High School
Carrie Wentzel, Sacred Heart Academy
Tiffany Whelan, St. Michael School
Lisa Wieland, Assumption High School
Adam Zoeller, St. Xavier High School
15 years
Mark Amick, Trinity High School
Kristina Becker, Assumption High School
Deacon Ned Berghausen, Assumption High School
Sister Kathy Cash, Trinity High School
Tom Crews, DeSales High School
Nicolas Crider, St. Xavier High School
Ashley Davenport, Holy Trinity School
Renee Doty, Pitt Academy
Lance Hammond, DeSales High School
Neil Hulsewede, St. Rita School
Craig Kannapel, Trinity High School
Kevin Klein, St. Xavier High School
Terri Kurtz, Assumption High School
Kara Lewis, St. Joseph School
Carolyn Marcum, Sacred Heart Model School
Andy Meirose, St. Xavier High School
Jennifer Meirose, St. Xavier High School
Karen Meredith, St. Joseph School
Mark Metzger, St. Xavier High School
Jennifer Mueller, St. Martha School
Anastasia Quirk, DeSales High School
Jennifer Scoggan, Pitt Academy
Kari Sims, Mercy Academy
Matthew Sommer, DeSales High School
Amanda Stewart, St. Bernard School
Kenny Stottman, St. Edward School
Letty Tapia, St. Xavier High School
Wesley Thomas, Trinity High School
Jack Williams, Pitt Academy
Morgan Wissing, Our Lady of Lourdes School
10 years
Frances Ashbrook, Mercy Academy
Dorothy Boone, St. Ann School
Kristyn Bowman, St. Michael School
Amanda Bradley, St. Joseph School
Vicki Bryan, Our Lady of Lourdes School
Teresa Cecil, St. Ann School
Brittany Coomer, St. Patrick School
Carlos Cuenca, Trinity High School
Katie Culver, Assumption High School
Kelly Doyle, St. Edward School
Michael Drummond, St. Margaret Mary School
Kirk Eckstein, Our Lady of Lourdes School
Kelli Eckstein, St. Mary Academy
Mary Gates, St. Albert the Great School
Whitnie Hart, Sacred Heart Model School
Patrick Heintz, Trinity High School
Kevin Hulsman, Holy Spirit School
Donna Jackel, Ascension School
Rhoda Jacoby, Immaculata Classical Academy
Susan Kerpestein, St. Aloysius School
Sarah Kremer, Bethlehem High School
Shelley Lampe, Immaculata Classical Academy
Angela McCluskey, St. Stephen Martyr School
Michael McCormick, St. Xavier High School
Jared Meyer, Immaculata Classical Academy
Eileen Moore, Assumption High School
Lacy Moore, St. Margaret Mary School
Leah Mullen, Sacred Heart Model School
Claire Mulloy, Sacred Heart Academy
Stephanie Murta, St. Aloysius School
Elizabeth Newkirk, St. Xavier High School
Jill Reed, St. Dominic School
Daniel Rhea, Sacred Heart Model School
Tammy Sallee, St. Dominic School
Kris Schmitt, Holy Trinity School
Scott Spinetto, Assumption High School
Cindy Stinson, St. Stephen Martyr School
Joseph Tronzo, St. Xavier High School
Susan Williams, St. Margaret Mary School
5 years
Claudia Alfaro, Holy Trinity School
Lauren Biagas, St. Stephen Martyr School
Anne Bornschein, St. Xavier High School
Rachel Brand, Assumption High School
Amber Brookins, Holy Spirit School
Sara Buckman, St. Dominic School
Janice Bullard, St. Mary Academy
Melissa Campbell, St. Edward School
Lorraine Carner, Mercy Academy
Medea Clark, Pitt Academy
Anayansi Claxton, St. Gabriel School
Patricia Clements, St. Albert the Great School
Laura Cronin, Assumption High School
Betsy Daly, Sacred Heart Academy
Rachel Daugherty, St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Bradford Derrick, St. Xavier High School
Elizabeth Deye, St. Mary Academy
Yinghao Dong, Trinity High School
Jennifer Drury, St. Dominic School
Sara Elmore, St. Francis of Assisi School
Jordan Feger, St. Albert the Great School
Tyra Gallagher, St. Albert the Great School
Wendy Goodrum, John Paul II Academy
Margaret Goslee, Mercy Academy
Kimberla Grant, St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Lupita Gutierrez, St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.
Steve Hammer, Trinity High School
Victoria Hawkins, Mercy Academy
Kathy Holderbaum, Holy Cross High School
Lucie Howe, Sacred Heart Academy
Jinyu Hu, Sacred Heart Model School
Jacob Kaelin, Holy Cross High School
Gina Kolibab, St. Aloysius School
Jessica Koller, St. Aloysius School
Patrick Koopman, Trinity High School
Jessica Lefevre, St. Gabriel School
Karen Loper, St. Edward School
Rafael Lopez, St. Nicholas Academy/St. Raphael School
Audrey Mattingly, Mercy Academy
Sloan Mattingly, St. Patrick School
Deacon Chris McDonell, DeSales High School
Kelsey Meinhart, St. Raphael School
Mackenzie Moir, Sacred Heart Academy
Danny Monaghan, Ascension School
Geoff Norman, Trinity High School
Jennifer Otto, St. Aloysius School
Kathy Ralston, St. Raphael School
Jared Ramirez, Assumption High School
Tyler Robertson, Trinity High School
Caroline Rolon, St. Martha School
Jennifer Ruckriegel, Assumption High School
Matthew Schaab, Mercy Academy
Sharon Schwarz, St. Margaret Mary School
Drucilla Spinks, St. Rita School
Allison Stevenson, Assumption High School
Jade Szczublewski, St. Albert the Great School
Heather Varda, Mercy Academy
Dan Vowels, Ascension School
Ashley Wheatley, St. Margaret Mary School
Tyler Whitchurch, Our Lady of Lourdes School