CSAA volleyball champs named

Champions in 10 female volleyball divisions of the Catholic School Athletic Association were decided during tournaments held Oct. 20 and 21 at Mercy Academy and Assumption High School.
The final results were:
Sixth-grade Division A — Ascension School defeated St. Martha School 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division AA — St. Mary Academy defeated St. Michael School 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division 2A — St. Bernard School #2 defeated St. Bernard #3 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division 2AA — St. Michael defeated St. Margaret Mary 2-0.
Sixth-grade Division 3 — St. Michael Maroon defeated St. Michael Grey 2-1.
Eighth-grade division A — St. Martha defeated St. Paul School 2-0.
Eighth-grade division AA — St. Agnes School defeated St. Albert the Great School 2-0.
Eighth-grade division 2A — St. Bernard defeated St. Stephen Martyr School 2-0.
Eighth-grade division 2AA — St. Mary Academy defeated St. Albert 2-0.
Eighth-grade division 3 — Our Lady of Lourdes School Blue defeated St. Mary 2-0.