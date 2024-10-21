Tapings of Mass of the Air are open to all Catholics

Mass of the Air invites Catholics to attend its recordings of the liturgy at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road.

Guests are asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and may stay for the first Mass or for both Masses. Each will last approximately half an hour.

The upcoming recording dates and celebrants are:

Nov. 6 — Father Anthony Chandler assisted by Deacon Michael Shumway

Nov. 7 — Father Jeffrey Nicolas assisted by Deacon Pete Renden

Dec. 4 — Christmas Mass with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux

Dec. 5 — Father Shayne Duvall assisted by Deacon Todd Auffrey

Dec. 11 — Father Bill Bowling assisted by Deacon Andy Heinsohn

Dec. 12 — Father Matthew Millay assisted by Deacon Mark Rougeux

All are welcome to attend, but due to the nature of the recording, bringing small children is discouraged.

Mass of the Air, a local non-profit, airs recorded Masses each Sunday. Mass can be viewed at 9 a.m. on WBKI-TV, 10:30 a.m. on WDRB-TV, 10 a.m. (Central) on WNKY-TV, and at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the Faith Channel.