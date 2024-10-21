Archdiocesan News

Multicultural ministry office will offer days of reflection, history celebration in November

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is planning two special celebrations for November. An Asian and Pacific Island Catholic Day of Reflection is set for Nov. 9. And an African Diaspora Catholic Day of Reflection and the annual African American Catholic History Celebration are set for Nov. 16.

The Asian and Pacific Island Day of Reflection will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way. Registration is $5 per person and includes workshops and brunch. The deadline to register is Nov. 7. 

The 38th annual African Diaspora Catholic Day of Reflection and 37th annual African American Catholic History Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with registration and a continental breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. 

Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for youth high school age and younger. It includes workshops, a continental breakfast and lunch. The deadline to register is Nov. 8. 

For more details and to register for either event, call 636-0296.

