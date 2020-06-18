Supreme Court rules against ending DACA program

By Carol Zimmermann Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON— In one of the most anticipated cases of the term, the Supreme Court June 18 ruled against efforts by the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

In a 5-4 decision, the court said the Trump administration’s actions in rescinding the program was called “arbitrary and capricious.”

Last November, the court examined three separate appellate court rulings that have blocked President Donald Trump’s 2017 executive order to end DACA, a program that was started in 2012 by executive order under the Obama administration and has enabled about 700,000 qualifying young people, described as “Dreamers,” to work, go to college, get health insurance, a driver’s license and not face deportation. These young adults were brought as children to the U.S. by their parents without legal documentation.

Catholic leaders had joined more than 35 other groups in filing friend-of-the-court briefs urging the court to support DACA.

MORE TO COME