Students to explore ‘hope’ in art contest

Called to Create, a Catholic art ministry, is inviting all middle and high school students in the Archdiocese of Louisville to take part in “Spreading Hope in Challenging Times,” online art competition.

Students are invited to create a work of art, using any medium, which shows “how the Corona Virus has enhanced your life.”

Artists are to take into account, “How has the Corona Virus, with its mandatory quarantines, mask-wearing, surface sanitizing, etc., changed your life, opened your eyes or made you realize something you were taking for granted in your life? Is God speaking to you through this pandemic?” according to a press release from the group.

Participants are to submit a high-resolution photographed image of the artwork as well as a 50-word explanation to calledtocreatelouis

ville@gmail.com by Aug. 31. The artist’s name, address, email, age and grade should be included. Prizes include a $100 gift card to Preston Arts Center in each age group. Winning artwork will also be displayed on notecards and in public relations materials.