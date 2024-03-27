Students present living stations

St. Athanasius School Students acted out the fifth Station of the Cross, in which Simon of Cyrene helped Jesus carry his cross. Sixth and seventh-grade students presented a dramatic interpretation of the stations and Jesus’ Passion in the church March 26. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas) St. Athanasius School students from left, Bailey Curtsinger, Chase Hack, Justin Palma, and Blake Meadors presented the fourth Station of the Cross during a dramatic interpretation in the church March 26. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas) St. Athanasius School students portrayed the third Station of the Cross, in which Jesus falls for the first time. Sixth and seventh-grade students presented a dramatic interpretation of the stations and Jesus’ Passion in the church March 26. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)