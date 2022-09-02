Bellarmine receives $1 million in federal funds for its College of Health Professions

Bellarmine University’s College of Health Professions has been awarded $1 million in federal funding to help expand its training in healthcare fields.

The funding, announced by Congressman John Yarmuth at the school Aug. 29, is provided by the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding program, according to a press release from Bellarmine.

“The ongoing public health crisis has made absolutely clear the vital importance of healthcare workers and the dire need to grow this workforce,” Yarmuth said in the release. “This center will help ensure that students here on campus have access to real-world scenarios and experiences to meet the healthcare challenges of today.”

The funds will be used to expand the college’s healthcare simulation program, according to a press release from Bellarmine.

The school will hire two additional staff members and add advanced equipment and supplies. The expansion will help the school train more Bellarmine students as well as students from the wider community, primarily those from the Jefferson County Public School system, the release said.

Bellarmine President Susan Donovan added, “We are thrilled to be able to expand our simulation center to offer innovative learning opportunities for our excellent students. Providing superlative healthcare professionals supports Bellarmine’s history of community leadership and service.”