Students pray for victims of mass shooting

Assumption High School shared this prayer, above, which students prayed on April 11, a day after the Easter Monday mass shooting at Old National Bank. The prayer asks for strength to stand against violence and hatred.

Catholic school students have been praying and observing moments of silence for the victims of the mass shooting at Old National Bank which happened April 10, Easter Monday. Five people were killed by the lone gunman, who died at the scene, and eight were injured.

Assumption High School students said a special prayer asking for strength to stand against violence and hatred.

A group of students at Mercy Academy, along with members of the faculty and staff, held an outdoor prayer service April 11. The flag on the school’s Fegenbush Lane campus was lowered to half-staff and the group observed a moment of silence.

They also expressed gratitude for the police officers and first responders who helped the injured.

Mercy’s theology department is inviting students and their families to take part in a “Moment of Mercy” by lighting a candle and saying a prayer each night of the week following the shooting.