Bishops among signers of open letter after shooting

An open letter signed by more than 90 leaders in the Bluegrass State says, “It is essential that we each stand up, be counted, and together create a chorus of voices calling for getting assault weapons and guns off the streets.”

Among those who signed the letter after the April 10 mass shooting in downtown Louisville are Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lexington Bishop John Stowe. The brief document generally reflects the long-held position of the U.S. bishops on the issue of gun control policy.

“Each of our daily actions must constantly value and care for all of life, human and natural! It is our moral responsibility to insist daily that we immediately stop all cruel, senseless and inhumane violence and cruelties,” the letter says, in part.

It concludes by saying, “We must act immediately and stop the cruel and senseless violence.”

For more information about the bishops’ position on gun violence and gun regulations, visit usccb.org or go directly to https://bit.ly/404Mc9F.