Crew Gibson, a student at DeSales High School, was named to the boys All-Stars team and Kylee Dennis, a student at Bethlehem High School, was named to the girls All-Stars teams by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the Kentucky All-Star Selection Committee.

The All-Star teams will play against Indiana in the All-Star Series set for June 9 at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, Ky., and June 10 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.