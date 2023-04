St. Agnes School students planted a dogwood tree on the school’s campus April 14 during the school’s annual Green Apple Day of service. (Photo Special to the Record)

St. Agnes School students took part in the school’s annual Green Apple Day of Service April 14 an the school’s Newburg Road campus.

The day’s events included a visit from master gardeners who shared gardening tips with the students. A group of students planted dogwood trees in memory of two members of the faculty who died recently, and younger students packed bags with groceries for clients served by the school’s monthly food pantry.