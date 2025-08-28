Students chosen to serve on Catholic Charities Youth Board 

The following high school students will serve on the 2025-2026 Catholic Charities Youth Board. These students will help to organize donation drives across the archdiocese.
- Bethlehem High School — Aubrey Askins
- Assumption High School — Grace Bennett, Kat Cummins, Kate Jarboe and Anna Knight
- Sacred Heart Academy — Lila Burke, Zahra Butt, Megan Chellia and Kathryn Fuller
- Trinity High School — Max Corbett and Matthew Craft
- St. Xavier High School — Dashiell Coyle, Xavier Mudd, John Pewitt and Hayden Spalding
- Mercy Academy — Claire Freeman, Anna Ramsey and Karley Szabo
- Presentation Academy — Madeline Galligan and Sophia Gosden
- DeSales High School — Charlie Miller