Four individuals will be inducted into Holy Cross High School’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 on the school’s campus, 5144 Dixie Highway.

The event celebrates distinguished alumni of Angela Merici, Bishop David and Holy Cross high schools, according to a press release from the school.

This year’s honorees are:

Leadership Award — Sister of Charity of Nazareth Adeline Fehribach, a 1968 graduate of Angela Merici High School.

— Sister of Charity of Nazareth Adeline Fehribach, a 1968 graduate of Angela Merici High School. Service Award — Danny Atzinger, a 1969 graduate of Bishop David High School.

— Danny Atzinger, a 1969 graduate of Bishop David High School. Next Generation Award — Karrie Bowman Dodson, a 2004 graduate of Holy Cross High School.

— Karrie Bowman Dodson, a 2004 graduate of Holy Cross High School. Honorary Alumnus Award — Dr. Mark Lega, who served as a professor at Bellarmine University and a teacher at Holy Cross, will be posthumously inducted.

Tickets are $50 and all proceeds will benefit the school’s tuition fund. To purchase tickets, visit http://bidpal.net/halloffame2021. For more information, contact Susan Ryan at sryan@holycrosshs.com or 447-4363.