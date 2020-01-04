St. Xavier to host program for parents and educators

A program for parents and educators titled “What Teens Want You to Know But Won’t Tell You” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road.

The program will be presented by Catholic author and speaker Roy Petitfils who will address “the growing epidemic of teen mental health issues,” according to an announcement from organizers. Petitfils is a psychotherapist who ministers to youth and young adults in parishes and schools according to the announcement.