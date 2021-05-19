St. Xavier senior named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Justin Burch, a senior at St. Xavier High School, was named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

Burch is one of two students in Kentucky and one of 161 students nationwide to earn the distinction.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in announcing the scholars May 13. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars bases the scholar selection on “academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals,” according to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Education.

The students will be recognized this summer.