Corpus Christi procession set for June 6

All parishioners in the Archdiocese of Louisville are invited to take part in a Corpus Christi Procession in downtown Louisville on June 6. It will begin at the Belvedere — between Fourth and Sixth Streets overlooking the Ohio River — at 2 p.m. and process to the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The procession with the Blessed Sacrament will make stops along Fifth Street for prayer and reflection. It will conclude with Benediction at the Cathedral.

Father Martin Linebach, rector of the Cathedral, said the procession is an outward expression of the joy the community is experiencing.

“With the recent communication from the CDC and Governor Beshear lifting some restrictions regarding the protocols related to COVID-19, there was already a feeling of rekindled excitement at Sunday Masses on the Solemnity of the Ascension,” he said. “It felt like the ‘fast’ was coming to an end!

“The Corpus Christi procession intends to build on the theme from Cardinal Sarah’s letter to bishops around the world, ‘Let us return to the Eucharist with joy.’

“It will simply be a joy to honor and adore Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament — to give public witness to our joy — and to do it together as the household of God and the community of Catholics in the archdiocese,” said Father Linebach.

Participants may gather after Mass at their parish or attend the noon Mass at the Cathedral, where Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will be the celebrant and offer a blessing.

For COVID-19 safety, physical distancing will be observed and those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.