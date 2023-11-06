St. Vincent de Paul seeking donations for Santa Shop

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Louisville is seeking volunteers and donations for its 27th annual Santa Shop, which benefits families served by the agency.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys, board games, books, bicycles and clothing — sizes infant through men’s 3X — are on the wish list. Among the clothing items needed are pants, sweaters, hoodies, socks, scarves, gloves and coats. Other items needed include diapers, pull-ups and gift cards.

For an Amazon wishlist, visit https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2S4DZ0W0E8F2T?ref_=wl_share.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 7 and may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the agency’s administrative building, 1015-C S. Preston St. Volunteers are also needed on Dec. 8 to sort items and set up for the Santa Shop, which will take place on Dec. 10. For more information, contact Donna Young at 301-8688 or dyoung@svdplou.org.