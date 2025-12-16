St. Vincent de Paul, Catholic Charities toy drives bring cheer to hundreds

Colorful Christmas bags filled with sought-after toys — from Barbies to toy dinosaurs to tricycles — blanketed the floor of St. Vincent de Paul’s conference room the morning of Dec. 10 as volunteers prepared for the agency’s 29th annual Santa Shop.
This year, the organization transitioned to a “shop for a child” model in which parents and guardians completed wish lists for their children. Local parishes, St. Vincent de Paul conferences and individual donors shopped for more than 400 children this year.
Volunteers distributed the gifts to guardians on Dec. 13.
Among this year’s volunteers was Karen Feldkamp, who said she volunteers for the Santa Shop every year.
“It’s for the children, because otherwise they might not have anything for Christmas,” she said, as she sorted through donations on Dec. 10. “It’s just a way of giving back.”
Similar efforts were also undertaken by Catholic Charities’ Presents with a Purpose drive, which distributed gifts to more than 500 children through the agency’s programs, including Sister Visitor Center, Migration and Refugee Service, Community Support Services and the Bakhita Anti-Human Trafficking program.
The agency hosted various groups and organizations to sort and pack donations throughout December. Among them were St. Patrick School’s sixth graders, who volunteered the morning of Dec. 5 during a class field trip.
“It’s always a good time to volunteer, especially during Christmas,” said Ben Kaminski, a sixth-grade student, during an interview Dec. 5.
Ben was accompanied by his mother, Kristi Kaminski.
The service opportunity is a good reminder for the students “that not everybody has the same privilege that they do, and that giving back is a big part of what Christ calls us to do,” she said.